Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Takes $570,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24.
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
