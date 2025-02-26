Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

