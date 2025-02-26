Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35, Zacks reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.300-7.000 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 977,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,563. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $108.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average is $83.04. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VAC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

