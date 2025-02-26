Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35, Zacks reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.300-7.000 EPS.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VAC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 977,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,563. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $108.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average is $83.04. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 60.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
Read More
