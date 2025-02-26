Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.80.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock traded up $17.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.15. 767,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,711. Masimo has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $190.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day moving average is $152.84.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.35 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Masimo by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 240,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,119,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 23.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,869,000 after buying an additional 262,370 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 195.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 132,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 87,675 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 16,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

