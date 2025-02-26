MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07, Zacks reports. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 1,077.84% and a negative net margin of 49.52%.

MDxHealth Stock Performance

MDxHealth stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 97,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. MDxHealth has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDXH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MDxHealth from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

MDxHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.