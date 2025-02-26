Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.91 and last traded at $90.76. 924,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,408,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Barclays boosted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

