Monogram Technologies Updates Regulatory Filing on mBôs TKA System and Clinical Trial Progress in India

AUSTIN, TX, February 25, 2025 – Monogram Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRM) announced a regulatory update on its mBôs Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) System in a recent SEC Form 8-K filing. The disclosed information, including a detailed press release attached as Exhibit 99.1, outlines key developments regarding the company’s 510(k) premarket filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and preparations for a multicenter clinical trial in India.
According to the filing, Monogram has completed all supplemental testing and has submitted its formal response to the FDA’s Additional Information Request received on September 30, 2024. The company does not currently anticipate further information requests and expects that, subject to a favorable review, the next FDA communication will be a clearance decision. Approval would pave the way for commercialization of the mBôs TKA System in the United States.
The press release highlighted significant advancements in the mBôs system, notably a cutting system upgrade that has boosted feed rates by approximately 300%. Dr. Douglas Unis, Chief Medical Officer at Monogram, commented on the technology’s performance, noting that the new system delivers competitive cutting speeds with enhanced precision while maintaining the benefits inherent to a fully autonomous operation. Ben Sexson, Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the company’s commitment to developing a robotic platform that addresses surgeons’ priorities of safety and efficiency, with the team aiming to bring a disruptive technology to clinical practice.
Monogram Technologies, an AI-driven robotics company focused on advancing orthopedic surgery, continues to refine its next-generation platform. The company remains confident in its regulatory submissions both in the United States and India as it works toward commercializing its innovative robotic surgical system.
Forward-looking statements in the filing reflect management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory and operational risks detailed in the company’s filings with the SEC.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Monogram Orthopaedics’s 8K filing here.
Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile
Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Monogram Orthopaedics
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?