MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Now Covered by D. Boral Capital

Investment analysts at D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 101.61% from the company’s previous close.

MultiSensor AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSAI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,496. MultiSensor AI has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

Institutional Trading of MultiSensor AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSAI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MultiSensor AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MultiSensor AI during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MultiSensor AI by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

