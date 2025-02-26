Music Stocks To Consider – February 26th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to shares in companies that operate within the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, and concert promoters. Investors who buy music stocks are betting on the growth and success of these companies as they navigate trends in consumer behavior, technological advances, and evolving revenue models in the entertainment sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $7.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.70. 26,546,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,557,348. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.34. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.56. 25,901,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,941,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.11 and its 200-day moving average is $205.20. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.87 on Wednesday, reaching $138.88. The company had a trading volume of 28,318,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,631,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $145.30.

