National Bankshares Has Lowered Expectations for Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Price

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark raised their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.75.

TOY traded down C$1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.00. The company had a trading volume of 222,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,194. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$26.67 and a 1-year high of C$35.44.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

