National Bankshares Has Lowered Expectations for Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Price

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.
TOY has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark raised their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spin Master
Spin Master Stock Down 3.6 %
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spin Master
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.