National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Price

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Dexterra Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Dexterra Group

TSE DXT traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.94. 22,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$505.30 million, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director Mary Garden acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,971.00. Corporate insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

