Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Trading 9.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.78 and last traded at $45.95. Approximately 141,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 143,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 9.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Insider Transactions at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In related news, insider Charity Isely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $87,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,441.70. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lark Isely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $178,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,738.12. This trade represents a 31.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 64.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 449,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 176,361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 209,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 175,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,190.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 149,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter worth $5,444,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 80,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.