Nelson Capital Management LLC Buys 113 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $597.08 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $600.78 and its 200 day moving average is $587.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

