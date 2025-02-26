NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
NETSTREIT has increased its dividend by an average of 37.1% per year over the last three years. NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 229.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.
NETSTREIT Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of NTST opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.79 and a beta of 1.00. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTST
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NETSTREIT
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Stanley Druckenmiller Bets Big on Airline Stocks – Should You?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Viking Therapeutics: Could GLP-1 Maker Be Acquired Pre-Approval?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Industry Leading Stocks Just Raised Dividends by 10% or More
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.