NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

NETSTREIT has increased its dividend by an average of 37.1% per year over the last three years. NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 229.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NTST opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.79 and a beta of 1.00. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTST. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTST

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.