Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) CEO David Hugo Anderson Sells 509 Shares

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 509 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $21,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,786. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Hugo Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $307,275.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $309,975.00.

On Friday, December 20th, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $298,350.00.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 284,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,734. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $44.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 92.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,250,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 265,013 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,390,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,068,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 47.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 123,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

