Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 2,424,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,300,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, Director Rachel K. King sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $37,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,225.40. This trade represents a 21.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Young sold 4,600 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,160 shares in the company, valued at $484,716.80. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,150 shares of company stock worth $119,641. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Novavax by 38.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Novavax by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

