Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 925,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $24,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.