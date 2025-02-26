Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,943,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,411 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $823,158.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,867.94. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $2,772,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,958,509.98. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,719,783 shares of company stock valued at $477,414,743. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PLTR opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $200.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.34, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

