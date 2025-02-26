Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.79, but opened at $37.17. Oklo shares last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 5,911,098 shares traded.

OKLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31.

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

