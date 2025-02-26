Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $12 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 49,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $242.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.94.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

