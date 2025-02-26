Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Cut to C$45.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$47.25 to C$45.25 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s previous close.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PAAS traded up C$1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 615,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,074. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$16.56 and a 12-month high of C$36.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60.

Insider Transactions at Pan American Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Guido Mastropietro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.54, for a total value of C$47,314.95. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

