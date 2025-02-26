Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director J C. Watts, Jr. Sells 500 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paycom Software Stock Up 0.2 %
Paycom Software stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.49. The stock had a trading volume of 636,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,419. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.92. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $242.74.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.22.
Institutional Trading of Paycom Software
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
