Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director J C. Watts, Jr. Sells 500 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Paycom Software stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.49. The stock had a trading volume of 636,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,419. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.92. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $242.74.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.