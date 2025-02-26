Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.500-1.620 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE PEB traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,523. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

