Phocas Financial Corp. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246,868 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 75.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 231,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 99,512 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 131.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 80,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 45,835 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 231,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 48,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $395,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,330.02. This trade represents a 13.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,846 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

