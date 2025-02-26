Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 92,699 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,699 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5,540.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,695,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,238,852,000 after buying an additional 38,992,127 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,545,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,721,000 after buying an additional 505,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,966,000 after acquiring an additional 125,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFSC opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

