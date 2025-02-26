Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.