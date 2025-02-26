Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Twilio, Braze: The Top 2 CEP Platforms to Own in 2025
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Tempus AI Is a Buy, If You Can Handle the Volatility
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.