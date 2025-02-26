Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $124,588.79

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Portal (IOU) token can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002331 BTC on major exchanges. Portal (IOU) has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $124,588.79 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Portal (IOU) has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Portal (IOU) alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,570.31 or 1.00300927 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86,441.62 or 1.00151820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Portal (IOU)

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Buying and Selling Portal (IOU)

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 1.67001618 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $127,197.72 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal (IOU) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portal (IOU) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portal (IOU) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portal (IOU) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portal (IOU) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.