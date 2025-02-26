Promising Digital Media Stocks To Watch Today – February 23rd

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $7.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,657,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,341,764. The stock has a market cap of $341.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $10.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,370,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,719. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.02. The stock has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 102.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

