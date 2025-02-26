Promising Medical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 26th

Eli Lilly and Company, Hims & Hers Health, UnitedHealth Group, Walmart, Tempus AI, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies involved in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturing, and other related services. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the development, production, and distribution of medical treatments and innovations that directly impact public health and well-being. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.99 on Wednesday, reaching $908.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,055. The company has a 50-day moving average of $805.87 and a 200 day moving average of $847.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $861.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of HIMS stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. 31,702,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,269,434. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $11.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $518.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.08. The stock has a market cap of $422.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,821,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,394,932. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $776.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.10.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,304,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,849,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. Tempus AI has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $91.45.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.92. 4,201,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,050,952. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.98. 6,198,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,209,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.78. The company has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

