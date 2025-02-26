Promising Penny Stocks Worth Watching – February 26th

Mullen Automotive, Enveric Biosciences, TeraWulf, Interactive Strength, and Geron are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares, often trading for less than $5 per share, issued by smaller companies not typically listed on major exchanges. Due to their high volatility, limited liquidity, and a lack of reliable financial information, they are considered high-risk investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of NASDAQ:MULN traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 89,568,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.66. Mullen Automotive has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $47,100.00.

Enveric Biosciences (ENVB)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

NASDAQ:ENVB traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 129,920,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,817. Enveric Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $1.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 57,721,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,575,094. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.

Interactive Strength (TRNR)

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

TRNR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. 155,461,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Interactive Strength has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3,240.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.01.

Geron (GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Shares of Geron stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 80,546,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,932,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $982.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.53. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

