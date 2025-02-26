ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $81.54, with a volume of 53109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.21.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.09.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.6061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
