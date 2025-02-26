ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $81.54, with a volume of 53109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.21.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.09.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.6061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,707.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 559.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

