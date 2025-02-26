Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $217.50 to $230.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $208.00 to $212.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. They now have a $196.40 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $217.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $212.50 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $216.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $385.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/8/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $207.00.

1/6/2025 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2025 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $400.00 to $200.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

12/31/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $455.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.29. 1,251,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153,461. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.08. The stock has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 490,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $89,532,411.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,214,409.80. This represents a 31.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.22, for a total value of $126,854.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,694,210.72. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,122,864 shares of company stock valued at $204,315,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,933.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 91 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

