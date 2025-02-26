Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,416 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 37.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

KAPR opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $157.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

