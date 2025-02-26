Reviewing Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) and Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF)

Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF – Get Free Report) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sophos Group and Andritz”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophos Group $710.60 million 4.61 $26.90 million $0.14 50.00 Andritz $9.37 billion 0.65 $552.19 million $1.09 10.75

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than Sophos Group. Andritz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sophos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Sophos Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sophos Group and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophos Group N/A N/A N/A Andritz 5.90% 23.10% 6.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sophos Group and Andritz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophos Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Andritz 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Andritz beats Sophos Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product. It also provides Endpoint Protection, a security solution for users and data; Intercept X, an endpoint security solution; Sophos Mobile, an enterprise mobility management solution; SafeGuard Encryption solution; Server Protection solution; Sophos Home, a protection solution for home computers; and Sophos Central, a synchronized security management solution. In addition, the company offers OEM solutions; professional services; SophosLabs, a threat research and intelligence center; and Public Cloud, a cloud computing solution to provide and deploy IT infrastructure, such as networks, compute capacity, storage, and databases. It serves education, healthcare, retail, finance, and banking industries, as well as governments and public sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Sophos Group plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; nonwovens technologies; panelboard production systems; and recycling, shredding, and energy solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products for welding systems and industrial furnaces, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; offers plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgradation of existing hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services to produce animal feed and biomass pellets. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

