REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Plans Dividend of $1.36

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 1.355 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. 223,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,192. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $237.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies selected from the holdings of the BITA AI Leaders Select Index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions AIPI was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by REX Shares.

