REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Plans Dividend of $1.36

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 1.355 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.
REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. 223,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,192. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $237.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07.
REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
