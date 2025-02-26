RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $15.40.
