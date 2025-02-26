Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Shares Down 14.7% – Here’s Why

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02). Approximately 1,149,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,670,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).
Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.78.
Insider Activity at Roquefort Therapeutics
In other news, insider Stephen Paul West acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,209.13). 60.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Roquefort Therapeutics
Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.
