Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.62% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHLS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHLS
Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shoals Technologies Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- SMCI Investors Use These ETFs For Heightened Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.