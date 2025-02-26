Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

NYSE RYAN traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $68.67. 367,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $2,358,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,089. This trade represents a 34.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 316,451 shares of company stock valued at $20,907,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $94,484,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $78,358,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,111.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,169 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,619,000 after buying an additional 981,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,911.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 785,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after buying an additional 774,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

