Sabal Trust CO Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VOO opened at $546.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $549.92 and a 200-day moving average of $537.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

