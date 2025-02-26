Sabal Trust CO Has $44.36 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.6% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $393.52 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $390.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.48.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

