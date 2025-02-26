Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.43%.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,754. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 0.75. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.77.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $738,234. This represents a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. The trade was a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

