Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

