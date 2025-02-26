Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.49, Zacks reports. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 12.87%.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

SVC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. 1,727,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,492. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVC

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.