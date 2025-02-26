Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $633,000 in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,447,000 after acquiring an additional 534,561 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

