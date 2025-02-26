Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $5.27 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 143,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April comprises approximately 2.2% of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seros Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $696.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

