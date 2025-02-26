Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOCT. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 9,323.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 482,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after buying an additional 477,736 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 26.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 298,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 61,787 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 259,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 130.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BOCT opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

