Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $478,000 Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

