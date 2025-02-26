Simmons Bank Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTV opened at $176.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

