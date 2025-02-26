Sincerus Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $396.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.